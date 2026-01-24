Left Menu

NSE Expands Horizons: Investor Awareness at Kolkata Book Fair

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set up an investor awareness pavilion at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair to enhance financial literacy among investors. This initiative includes interactive displays, workshops, and games to boost understanding of the securities market. West Bengal plays a significant role with a substantial investor base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched an ambitious initiative to promote financial literacy and informed investing. Setting up an investor awareness pavilion at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, the NSE aims to engage visitors with a variety of interactive displays and workshops.

The pavilion, open for 14 days from January 22, offers activities including 'Wheel of Financial Freedom' and 'Every Move Matters'. Attendees can participate in online financial quizzes and fraud identification exercises, enriching their understanding of the securities market.

With 73.5 lakh registered investors in West Bengal, the state contributes significantly to NSE's total base. Five local companies listed on the NSE mainboard in the past year, raising substantial capital. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) signals progress on NSE's long-anticipated IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

