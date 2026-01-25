Unleashing India's Low-Grade Iron Ore Potential

Sesa Goa, the iron ore mining division of Vedanta, is pressing the Indian government for incentives to boost the beneficiation of low-grade iron ore. The company emphasizes the need for targeted policy support and infrastructure investment to make the process economically viable and to grow the sector.

The beneficiation process increases the iron content of low-quality ores by eliminating impurities such as silica, alumina, and phosphorus. This makes the ores suitable for steel production, a critical need given India's projected steel demand of 300 million tonnes by 2030.

CEO Navin Jaju highlighted the urgency of supporting low-grade ore processing, advocating for beneficial duty structures and infrastructure investment to unlock untapped ore stockpiles and reduce regulatory hurdles. Industry stakeholders see these measures as crucial for steel supply chain security and economic growth.

