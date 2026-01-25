IFB Industries Sees Profit Dip Despite Revenue Growth

In a recent financial disclosure, IFB Industries Ltd registered a 23 percent fall in consolidated net profit, which amounted to Rs 23.94 crore for the December quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 31.09 crore in the previous year.

This profit downturn occurred despite a notable rise in operational revenue, which reached Rs 1,412.54 crore, surpassing last year's Rs 1,269.52 crore. The company also reported a 12 percent increase in total expenses, amounting to Rs 1,372.50 crore.

Specifically, the Home Appliances segment experienced a 9.81 percent revenue increase to Rs 1,117.71 crore in Q3 FY26. Additionally, revenues from the Engineering segment rose by 17.35 percent, achieving Rs 258.55 crore. Revenue from the Motor segment saw a 22.55 percent increase, totaling Rs 18.69 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)