BJP's Nitin Nabin Urges Action Ahead of 2027 Elections

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, during his inaugural visit to Uttar Pradesh as party chief, encouraged party workers to gear up for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering in Mathura, Nabin stressed the need to counteract forces that aim to divide the country and undermine the Constitution.

Nabin commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their roles in elevating Uttar Pradesh's development trajectory. He highlighted the state's transformation and called upon party members to solidify their efforts, ensuring political readiness against dissident forces during the elections.

Praising infrastructural strides like the Yamuna Expressway, Nabin noted Uttar Pradesh's progress towards international standards. He emphasized the importance of cultural heritage and welfare initiatives bolstering public trust in the BJP. Nabin's visit to places of cultural significance underscores the leadership's commitment to Sanatan traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)