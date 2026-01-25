Left Menu

BJP's Nitin Nabin Urges Action Ahead of 2027 Elections

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, in his first visit to Uttar Pradesh as party chief, urged workers to prepare for the 2027 Assembly polls. Emphasizing development, he praised leadership for UP's progress and warned against divisive forces. He lauded cultural and infrastructural advancements under CM Yogi Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:31 IST
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, during his inaugural visit to Uttar Pradesh as party chief, encouraged party workers to gear up for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering in Mathura, Nabin stressed the need to counteract forces that aim to divide the country and undermine the Constitution.

Nabin commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their roles in elevating Uttar Pradesh's development trajectory. He highlighted the state's transformation and called upon party members to solidify their efforts, ensuring political readiness against dissident forces during the elections.

Praising infrastructural strides like the Yamuna Expressway, Nabin noted Uttar Pradesh's progress towards international standards. He emphasized the importance of cultural heritage and welfare initiatives bolstering public trust in the BJP. Nabin's visit to places of cultural significance underscores the leadership's commitment to Sanatan traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

