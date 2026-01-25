IndiGo Grounds Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo airlines has prioritized safety by suspending flights to several destinations, including Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, and Baku, until January 28. The decision is in response to the rising tensions in Iran, compelling the airline to cautiously avoid Iranian airspace.

The airline, in a statement on X, emphasized its commitment to safety and vigilance regarding developments in the region surrounding Iran. IndiGo's proactive stance includes reviewing flight operations and making necessary adjustments.

Amid concerns over potential military conflicts due to escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, IndiGo has opted to cancel flights from key Indian cities to affected destinations. Longer alternative routes are being considered but require extra fuel consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)