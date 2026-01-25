Left Menu

IndiGo Grounds Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo airlines has cancelled flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, and Baku until January 28 due to rising tensions in Iran. Prioritizing safety, IndiGo is avoiding Iranian airspace, leading to flight cancellations and rerouting, as tensions between Iran and the U.S. risk escalating into potential conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:55 IST
IndiGo Grounds Flights Amid Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo airlines has prioritized safety by suspending flights to several destinations, including Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, and Baku, until January 28. The decision is in response to the rising tensions in Iran, compelling the airline to cautiously avoid Iranian airspace.

The airline, in a statement on X, emphasized its commitment to safety and vigilance regarding developments in the region surrounding Iran. IndiGo's proactive stance includes reviewing flight operations and making necessary adjustments.

Amid concerns over potential military conflicts due to escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, IndiGo has opted to cancel flights from key Indian cities to affected destinations. Longer alternative routes are being considered but require extra fuel consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026