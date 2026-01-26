Left Menu

Legacy of a Cricket Visionary: The Impact of Inderjit Singh Bindra

Inderjit Singh Bindra, former BCCI president, significantly influenced cricket's infrastructure in Punjab. Known for his administrative prowess, Bindra was pivotal in modernizing cricket marketing and governance in India. He passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and innovations in cricket administration.

Updated: 26-01-2026 01:31 IST
  • India

Inderjit Singh Bindra, a towering figure in Indian cricket administration, passed away on Sunday in Delhi at the age of 84. Widely credited with transforming Punjab's cricket infrastructure and revolutionizing cricket marketing, Bindra left an indelible mark on the sport.

Bindra served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 1993 to 1996 and led the Punjab Cricket Association from 1978 to 2014. In recognition of his contributions, the stadium in Mohali was named the I S Bindra Stadium in 2015.

Noted for steering significant reforms within cricket governance, Bindra also served as a principal advisor to the International Cricket Council, further enhancing India's presence on the global stage. Tributes pour in from across the cricketing world, celebrating his unparalleled legacy.

