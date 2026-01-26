Historic Winter Storm Grips the U.S.: Power Outages and Canceled Flights

A historic winter storm swept through the U.S., impacting eastern and southern states with heavy snow, ice, and freezing temperatures, leaving over a million people without power and canceling thousands of flights. As weather conditions deteriorated on Sunday, the number of power outages continued to swell significantly.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 1 million customers faced electrical outages, with Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana experiencing the most significant impacts. The storm's reach extended into Georgia, Alabama, and Texas, grounding over 10,800 flights on Sunday alone, as per FlightAware.

In response, federal and state governments declared emergencies across 17 states and the District of Columbia. The Department of Energy issued multiple emergency orders to support energy infrastructure, indicating the severe and ongoing threat posed by the storm's unprecedented conditions.