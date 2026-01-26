Left Menu

Historic Winter Storm Grips the U.S.: Power Outages and Canceled Flights

Over a million Americans faced power outages, and more than 10,000 flights were canceled as a historic winter storm impacted eastern and southern states. Severe weather conditions, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain, harped travel and infrastructure. Federal and state governments declared emergencies to combat the storm's effects.

Updated: 26-01-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 01:28 IST
A historic winter storm swept through the U.S., impacting eastern and southern states with heavy snow, ice, and freezing temperatures, leaving over a million people without power and canceling thousands of flights. As weather conditions deteriorated on Sunday, the number of power outages continued to swell significantly.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 1 million customers faced electrical outages, with Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana experiencing the most significant impacts. The storm's reach extended into Georgia, Alabama, and Texas, grounding over 10,800 flights on Sunday alone, as per FlightAware.

In response, federal and state governments declared emergencies across 17 states and the District of Columbia. The Department of Energy issued multiple emergency orders to support energy infrastructure, indicating the severe and ongoing threat posed by the storm's unprecedented conditions.

