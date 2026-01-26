Tensions Flare Over Controversial Shooting in Minneapolis

The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis has sparked controversy. Senior Trump administration officials defended the shooting, claiming Pretti assaulted officers. However, videos suggest Pretti was unarmed, leading to public outrage and increased tension between local law enforcement and federal authorities.

Video footage shows Pretti holding a phone, not a gun, while interacting with other protesters. Amidst the chaos, agents subdued Pretti, leading to his fatal shooting as captured on camera. Observers have questioned the conduct and communication of the federal agents during the incident.

The shootings of Pretti and another citizen have prompted protests and calls from Minnesota leaders for de-escalation. Legal actions have been initiated to preserve evidence related to the shooting, while prominent figures, including the Obamas, have criticized the current administration's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)