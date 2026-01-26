Tragedy in Maine: Jet Crash Sparks Flames and Uncertainty

In a tragic incident, a private jet carrying eight individuals crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The fate of those on board remains unclear as details unfold.

The ill-fated aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 600, was set ablaze after the crash, following its arrival from Texas. The incident, which occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. local time, has prompted a significant emergency response as officials strive to assess the situation.

An investigation has been launched by the FAA in collaboration with the National Transportation Safety Board to uncover the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.