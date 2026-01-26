Left Menu

Historic Republic Day Celebration in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh marked Republic Day with Governor S Abdul Nazeer raising the national flag in Amaravati. This event is the first of its kind in the state's new greenfield capital at Nelapadu village. The celebration featured a march past, with key political figures in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-01-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 09:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh celebrated Republic Day with a significant event in its new capital, Amaravati. Governor S Abdul Nazeer led the proceedings by unfurling the national flag at Nelapadu village.

This marks the first Republic Day event in the greenfield capital, highlighting its evolving importance in the state.

The ceremony featured a march past reviewed by the Governor, and was attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, among other dignitaries. The event underscored the state's commitment to honoring national pride while embracing its new administrative hub.

