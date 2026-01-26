Historic Republic Day Celebration in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh celebrated Republic Day with a significant event in its new capital, Amaravati. Governor S Abdul Nazeer led the proceedings by unfurling the national flag at Nelapadu village.

This marks the first Republic Day event in the greenfield capital, highlighting its evolving importance in the state.

The ceremony featured a march past reviewed by the Governor, and was attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, among other dignitaries. The event underscored the state's commitment to honoring national pride while embracing its new administrative hub.