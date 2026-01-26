Jammu and Kashmir Honors 56 for Bravery and Excellence

The Jammu and Kashmir government has honored 56 individuals for their outstanding contributions in diverse fields, officials announced on Sunday. Among the celebrated is Adil Hussain Shah, who was awarded posthumously for his acts of bravery during the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, where he tragically lost his life.

The awards span numerous categories, reflecting the varied accomplishments of the recipients. These include media accolades for PTI Srinagar Bureau Chief Inayat Jehangir and PTI video journalist Jammu Somil Abrol, alongside recognition for police, forest officials, and medical professionals. In literature, several writers and poets received accolades for their significant works.

Awards also highlighted achievements in sports, performing arts, arts and crafts, and social reforms, affirming the region's rich cultural and entrepreneurial spirit. Acknowledged for industrial entrepreneurship were individuals like Mohammad Niyaz-ul-Kabir and Sheikh Yameen. Such recognition underscores the vibrant talent and dedication present in Jammu and Kashmir.

