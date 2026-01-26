Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Honors 56 for Bravery and Excellence

The Jammu and Kashmir government recognized 56 individuals for their contributions in various fields, notably honoring Adil Hussain Shah posthumously for his bravery during a terror attack. Other awardees included media personnel, social reformers, artists, and entrepreneurs, highlighting diverse achievements across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 09:56 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Honors 56 for Bravery and Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has honored 56 individuals for their outstanding contributions in diverse fields, officials announced on Sunday. Among the celebrated is Adil Hussain Shah, who was awarded posthumously for his acts of bravery during the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, where he tragically lost his life.

The awards span numerous categories, reflecting the varied accomplishments of the recipients. These include media accolades for PTI Srinagar Bureau Chief Inayat Jehangir and PTI video journalist Jammu Somil Abrol, alongside recognition for police, forest officials, and medical professionals. In literature, several writers and poets received accolades for their significant works.

Awards also highlighted achievements in sports, performing arts, arts and crafts, and social reforms, affirming the region's rich cultural and entrepreneurial spirit. Acknowledged for industrial entrepreneurship were individuals like Mohammad Niyaz-ul-Kabir and Sheikh Yameen. Such recognition underscores the vibrant talent and dedication present in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026