The Heartbreaking Economics of Dog Ownership: Veterinary Bills and Unforeseen Costs

Many Americans find themselves grappling with exorbitant veterinary bills for their beloved dogs, often facing financial strain that exceeds expectations, even with insurance coverage.

Rising veterinary costs have led some pet owners to decline necessary treatments or surrender their pets to shelters, contributing to high euthanasia rates.

Potential dog owners must weigh these significant financial risks before welcoming a pet into their lives, as the cost of maintaining a dog's health is likely to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)