India's Economic Surge: Surpassing Projections and Setting New Benchmarks

India has consistently seen its economic growth exceed the projections outlined in the Economic Survey, with an anticipated rise to 7.4% by 2025-26. This is a significant increase over the projected 6.3-6.8% growth outlined in pre-Budget documents.

The country's GDP growth for 2023-24 was recorded at an impressive 9.2%, far above the Survey's expectations of 6-6.8%. In contrast, the 2024-25 economic growth aligned well with projections at 6.5%.

Amid a global pandemic and economic uncertainties, 2021-22 saw a growth of 9.7%, mostly attributed to the base effect, although 2020-21 experienced a contraction of 5.8%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget on February 1, providing a critical framework for future economic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)