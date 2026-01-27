Halwa Ceremony: A Sweet Prelude to India's Union Budget Announcement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took part in the iconic 'halwa' ceremony, signaling the last phase of preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27, which will be presented on February 1. This tradition, maintained even in a digital era, honors the finance ministry staff working on the budget.

The ceremony was hosted at the North Block, an old Finance Ministry location, where dessert 'halwa' was served to officials. This precedes the 'lock-in' period, ensuring confidentiality before the budget is revealed in Parliament. The event was graced by Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary and senior finance department officials.

The forthcoming budget, Sitharaman's ninth consecutive announcement, coincides with an anticipated GDP growth of 7.6%. In keeping with modern practices, the budget will remain paperless with digital access via the Union Budget Mobile App, available on multiple platforms for MPs and the public alike.

