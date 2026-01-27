Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Minor Fire at City Airport

A minor fire broke out at the city airport on Tuesday, with no damage reported. The incident occurred in the T2 Departure area near airline offices at 11:45 hrs. Crisis Management Committee promptly controlled the situation within an hour. Flight operations remained unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:49 IST
Swift Response Quells Minor Fire at City Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire incident erupted at the city airport Tuesday morning, causing no damage, officials confirmed. The blaze was contained in the T2 Departure area where airline documents were stored.

Rapid intervention by the Crisis Management Committee and emergency services, including the AAI Fire Service, State Fire Services, CISF, and Police, ensured the situation was controlled by 12:45 hrs.

An official statement from the Airports Authority of India highlighted the incident's swift resolution and confirmed that flight operations continued uninterrupted, with no casualties reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026