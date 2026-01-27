Swift Response Quells Minor Fire at City Airport

A minor fire incident erupted at the city airport Tuesday morning, causing no damage, officials confirmed. The blaze was contained in the T2 Departure area where airline documents were stored.

Rapid intervention by the Crisis Management Committee and emergency services, including the AAI Fire Service, State Fire Services, CISF, and Police, ensured the situation was controlled by 12:45 hrs.

An official statement from the Airports Authority of India highlighted the incident's swift resolution and confirmed that flight operations continued uninterrupted, with no casualties reported.

