Swift Response Quells Minor Fire at City Airport
A minor fire broke out at the city airport on Tuesday, with no damage reported. The incident occurred in the T2 Departure area near airline offices at 11:45 hrs. Crisis Management Committee promptly controlled the situation within an hour. Flight operations remained unaffected.
A minor fire incident erupted at the city airport Tuesday morning, causing no damage, officials confirmed. The blaze was contained in the T2 Departure area where airline documents were stored.
Rapid intervention by the Crisis Management Committee and emergency services, including the AAI Fire Service, State Fire Services, CISF, and Police, ensured the situation was controlled by 12:45 hrs.
An official statement from the Airports Authority of India highlighted the incident's swift resolution and confirmed that flight operations continued uninterrupted, with no casualties reported.
