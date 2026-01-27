Left Menu

Raymond Real Estate Ltd Sees Profit Surge in Q3

Raymond Real Estate Ltd reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.79 crore for the third quarter, compared to Rs 3.01 crore the previous year. Total income also surged to Rs 765.97 crore. Over the first nine months, net profit rose to Rs 143.47 crore.

Raymond Real Estate Ltd has announced a robust jump in its consolidated net profit, reporting Rs 66.79 crore for the third quarter, a substantial increase from Rs 3.01 crore during the same period last year.

According to the company's recent regulatory filing, total income surged to Rs 765.97 crore for the October-December period, a significant rise from Rs 93.26 crore recorded in the preceding year.

For the first nine months of this fiscal year, Raymond Real Estate's net profit remarkably increased to Rs 143.47 crore, up from Rs 15.37 crore last year, with the total income reaching Rs 1,863.62 crore compared to Rs 449.77 crore earlier.

