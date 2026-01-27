Left Menu

India-EU: Forge Ahead with Landmark FTA for Electronics Boost

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement marks a significant move toward export-oriented integration with global value chains. By 2031, this pact aims to export USD 50 billion in electronic goods, enhancing India's role as a global manufacturing hub. Key agreements on defense and mobility bolster the deal's impact.

India's landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union is set to transform the electronics sector, aiming for USD 50 billion in exports by 2031. The agreement aligns with India's strategic shift towards export-oriented manufacturing, enhancing its role in global value chains.

The deal, described as the 'mother of all deals,' was celebrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top EU leaders. They announced two additional pacts: one enhancing security and defense collaboration, and the other facilitating the mobility of Indian talent across Europe.

Industry leaders, including ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, emphasized the agreement's potential to position India as a competitive manufacturing powerhouse. The GX Group's CEO, Paritosh Prajapati, highlighted the complementary strengths of India and the EU in this strategic partnership.

