Aditya Birla Real Estate Faces Financial Setback, Announces New CFO
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.31 crore in the December quarter, a significant increase from the Rs 42.37 crore loss in the previous year. The company's income also fell to Rs 90.33 crore. Keyur Shah is set to become CFO in 2026.
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, a leading real estate player, announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.31 crore for the quarter ending December, marking a steep rise from the Rs 42.37 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.
Revealing its financial struggles, the company disclosed its total income plummeted to Rs 90.33 crore during the October-December period, down from Rs 208.64 crore in the prior year. This substantial decline was highlighted in a recent regulatory filing.
In a strategic move, the board has appointed Keyur Shah as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2026, succeeding Snehal Shah, who will retire at the close of business on February 28, 2026.
