Left Menu

Aditya Birla Real Estate Faces Financial Setback, Announces New CFO

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.31 crore in the December quarter, a significant increase from the Rs 42.37 crore loss in the previous year. The company's income also fell to Rs 90.33 crore. Keyur Shah is set to become CFO in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:32 IST
Aditya Birla Real Estate Faces Financial Setback, Announces New CFO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, a leading real estate player, announced a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.31 crore for the quarter ending December, marking a steep rise from the Rs 42.37 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

Revealing its financial struggles, the company disclosed its total income plummeted to Rs 90.33 crore during the October-December period, down from Rs 208.64 crore in the prior year. This substantial decline was highlighted in a recent regulatory filing.

In a strategic move, the board has appointed Keyur Shah as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2026, succeeding Snehal Shah, who will retire at the close of business on February 28, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026