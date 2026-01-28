Jannik Sinner Sets the Stage for a Semi-Final Showdown with Djokovic

In a commanding display, defending champion Jannik Sinner defeated American eighth seed Ben Shelton with scores of 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the Australian Open semi-finals. This victory sets up a highly anticipated clash with tennis legend Novak Djokovic, a 10-time winner of the tournament.

Sinner, poised for a third consecutive title at Melbourne Park, managed to suppress Shelton's formidable serves and pulled through without dropping a set in their encounter. Despite facing challenging serves, the Italian athlete remained steady, expressing respect for Shelton's improvements and unique left-handed technique.

The game was marked by Sinner's resilience, overcoming minor physical setbacks experienced earlier in the tournament. As he prepares for the upcoming match against Djokovic, Sinner expressed excitement about the challenge, emphasizing the continuous growth and learning that matches of this caliber provide players.

(With inputs from agencies.)