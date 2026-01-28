Amazon Initiates Major Job Cuts Amid Industry Shifts

Amazon has unveiled plans to eliminate approximately 16,000 jobs, marking the latest substantial reductions within the technology sector. The announcement was made by Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president, who outlined that affected employees would receive severance packages, outplacement services, and continued health benefits.

The tech giant will, however, persist in hiring and investing strategically in areas deemed vital to its future. This decision aligns with industry-wide trends where big companies are scaling back post-pandemic workforce expansions to stabilize expenditures.

This development comes amid stalling job growth in the U.S., with labor data reflecting business hesitance in hiring due to economic uncertainties, inflation concerns, shifting tariff policies, and the growing impact of artificial intelligence on employment landscapes.

