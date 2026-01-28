Left Menu

ACC Ltd's Shifting Fortunes: Profit Declines but Revenue Hits Record

In FY26's December quarter, cement maker ACC Ltd's net profit fell 63% year-on-year to Rs 404.25 crore. Despite this, its revenue surged 21.7% to a record Rs 6,391.17 crore. ACC's successful sales strategy, driven by premium products and Ready Mix Concrete, supported its market growth and record volumes.

ACC Ltd experienced a 63% decline in net profits year-on-year, totaling Rs 404.25 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This dip contrasts with the Rs 1,091.79 crore profit noted during the same period last year, as per the regulatory filing from ACC, now under Adani Cement.

Despite the profit decline, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue, which rose 21.7% to Rs 6,391.17 crore. This surge was primarily driven by a 33% increase in the sales of premium products year-on-year. The Ready Mix Concrete segment also contributed significantly, with its revenue climbing 42.86% to Rs 492.18 crore.

CEO Vinod Bahety highlighted ACC's strategic growth, emphasizing the proposed merger into Ambuja Cements' 'One Cement Platform'. This integration aims to enhance efficiency and growth through better synergies in procurement, manufacturing, and distribution, pending statutory approvals.

