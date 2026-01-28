Tragedy Amidst Protest: The Mid-Day Meal Cooks of Chhattisgarh

Two women participating in a protest for higher wages as mid-day meal cooks in Chhattisgarh have tragically died during treatment at hospitals. Rukhmani Sinha and Dulari Bai Yadav, who were involved in the month-long agitation, passed away on the same day, prompting their families and an association to speak out.

The state government has refuted any direct link between the deaths and the ongoing protest, which reached its 31st day. Rukhmani Sinha, from Balod district, and Dulari Bai Yadav of Bemetara district were part of efforts to increase their daily wages from Rs 66 to more than Rs 400 during their participation in the government nutrition scheme.

The 'Chhattisgarh School Madhyanh Bhojan Rasoiya Sanyukta Sangh' leads the protest, where cooks have been staging sit-ins at Tuta Dharna Sthala in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar since December 29. Although the government has suggested a 25% hike in honorarium, protesters continue their demands, emphasizing the challenging conditions faced by the workforce.