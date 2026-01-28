Historic India-EU Trade Agreement: A Boost for Economy and Jobs

President Droupadi Murmu praised India's landmark free trade agreement with the European Union during her Parliament address, highlighting its potential to bolster manufacturing and service sectors and generate jobs for young Indians.

In the past decade, India's economy has solidified, maintaining fast growth despite global challenges. The President noted improvements in inflation control, benefiting the middle and lower classes through increased incomes and savings.

Described as the 'mother of all deals,' this agreement between India and the EU creates a market for two billion people. It includes key pacts on security and defense cooperation, and mobility of Indian talents, discussed during summit talks with top EU leaders.

