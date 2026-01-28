Left Menu

Historic India-EU Trade Agreement: A Boost for Economy and Jobs

India and the European Union have finalized a landmark free trade agreement, enhancing manufacturing, service sectors, and employment in India. This deal marks significant economic growth amid global challenges. India maintains low inflation, increasing incomes and purchasing power. The agreement strengthens trade and defense ties, involving high-level discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:56 IST
Historic India-EU Trade Agreement: A Boost for Economy and Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu praised India's landmark free trade agreement with the European Union during her Parliament address, highlighting its potential to bolster manufacturing and service sectors and generate jobs for young Indians.

In the past decade, India's economy has solidified, maintaining fast growth despite global challenges. The President noted improvements in inflation control, benefiting the middle and lower classes through increased incomes and savings.

Described as the 'mother of all deals,' this agreement between India and the EU creates a market for two billion people. It includes key pacts on security and defense cooperation, and mobility of Indian talents, discussed during summit talks with top EU leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026