Left Menu

EY Economy Watch Advocates Increased Capex for Advanced Tech Sectors

The EY Economy Watch report stresses the need for increased capital expenditure focusing on advanced technology sectors like AI, space, and robotics for sustainable growth. It also suggests fiscal consolidation to boost private investment and proposes diversification of India's export destinations amid external sector uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:15 IST
EY Economy Watch Advocates Increased Capex for Advanced Tech Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest EY Economy Watch report advocates an increase in the share of capital expenditure in government spending, emphasizing sectors like AI, GenAI, space, and robotics. The report suggests focusing on advanced technology and infrastructure as crucial areas for growth.

Despite a revenue shortfall in FY26, EY predicts the fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP can be achieved, recommending a 4% target for FY27. Fiscal consolidation remains vital to expand private investment opportunities by making investible surpluses available in the economy.

The report also highlights the need for public infrastructure in advanced tech segments and encourages private participation by leveraging public sector resources. It emphasizes the importance of diversifying export destinations to manage external sector uncertainties effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026