AGR Resolution: A New Dawn for Vodafone Idea and India's Telecom Sector

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla hailed the recent resolution of the AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) issue as a game-changing moment for Vodafone Idea. According to Birla, this breakthrough allows the telecom company to shift its focus from survival toward sustainable growth, asserting that India deserves three private telecom players to ensure competition.

In his annual reflections note for 2025–26, Birla noted that for the first time in years, the uncertainty surrounding AGR has lifted, thanks to the Supreme Court's judgment and government's decisive actions. He stressed that India's growth remains a constant amidst global unpredictability, driven by demographics, formalisation, infrastructure, and ambition.

Vodafone Idea, challenged by Rs 2.09 lakh crore debt, has seen a reduction in its net loss due to customer service enhancements and an increase in postpaid and 4G/5G subscribers. Birla believes a competitive telecom industry is essential for India's digital future, with a focus on daily operations and network expansion as the bedrock for revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)