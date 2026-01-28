As Ukraine braces for an exceptionally harsh period over the next three weeks, citizens are grappling with a dual threat of freezing temperatures and crippling Russian attacks on their energy systems. Millions have been left without light and heat, a senior lawmaker confirmed on Wednesday.

Despite ongoing peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, Russian forces have intensified attacks along the eastern and southern fronts. Forecasts predict plunging temperatures of below -20 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern Ukraine, exacerbating the dire situation.

In response to the escalating crisis, Ukraine has called for a ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks, as extensive damage leads the nation toward a potential humanitarian catastrophe. President Zelenskiy notes that current electricity generation meets only 60% of national demand, underscoring the urgent need for international assistance.

