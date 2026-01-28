Kerala Legislative Assembly Clash: Satheesan Faces Privilege Notice

CPI (M) MLA V Joy has officially submitted a breach of privilege notice against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The notice addresses Satheesan's alleged derogatory remarks against Labour Minister V Sivankutty, marking a first in the Kerala Assembly's history.

Joy accused Satheesan of deviating from established norms by making remarks that he described as "distasteful and disparaging" against Sivankutty and other Left ministers during a public address. Joy urged the speaker to take suitable action, claiming the opposition leader believed himself superior.

During a recent session, Satheesan expressed deep emotion over comments made by Sivankutty regarding Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He labeled the remarks as deeply hurtful, specifically those about threats of arrest and accusations involving gold at Sabarimala. Satheesan, calling for an apology from the ministers, suggested he might retract his comments if Sivankutty does so regarding Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)