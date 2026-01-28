Left Menu

Ryanair's Wi-Fi Ambitions: Free Connection in Five Years

Ryanair plans to offer free Wi-Fi across its fleet within three to five years as technology advances. The airline is in talks with various providers while addressing fuel cost concerns and potential technological solutions. CEO Michael O'Leary also highlights European governments' responsibility in preventing drone incursions affecting flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ryanair is set to offer free Wi-Fi across its fleet within the next three to five years, according to CEO Michael O'Leary. The announcement follows a dispute with Elon Musk regarding the use of Starlink internet service for the airline's jets. O'Leary identified current technological limitations as a key challenge.

In discussions with providers like Starlink, Amazon Web Services, and Vodafone, O'Leary revealed that the requirement for a Wi-Fi antenna on aircraft could lead to increased fuel costs estimated at $200 million annually. He noted that future advancements might allow antenna integration in less costly locations.

O'Leary also underscored that European governments, rather than airlines, should finance measures to curb drone incursions disrupting regional flights. He emphasized that securing airspace is a governmental duty and called for enhanced European defense capabilities to deter such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

