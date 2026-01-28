Ryanair's Wi-Fi Ambitions: Free Connection in Five Years

Ryanair is set to offer free Wi-Fi across its fleet within the next three to five years, according to CEO Michael O'Leary. The announcement follows a dispute with Elon Musk regarding the use of Starlink internet service for the airline's jets. O'Leary identified current technological limitations as a key challenge.

In discussions with providers like Starlink, Amazon Web Services, and Vodafone, O'Leary revealed that the requirement for a Wi-Fi antenna on aircraft could lead to increased fuel costs estimated at $200 million annually. He noted that future advancements might allow antenna integration in less costly locations.

O'Leary also underscored that European governments, rather than airlines, should finance measures to curb drone incursions disrupting regional flights. He emphasized that securing airspace is a governmental duty and called for enhanced European defense capabilities to deter such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)