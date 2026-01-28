Left Menu

Freezing Cold Grips Punjab and Haryana: Amritsar Coldest Yet

Amritsar experienced a severe cold wave, registering a minimum of 3.7°C, making it the coldest place in Punjab. In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded 5.5°C amid widespread fog affecting visibility. Other cities also experienced cold conditions but some managed to stay above normal temperatures. Day temperatures hovered below normal limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:14 IST
Freezing Cold Grips Punjab and Haryana: Amritsar Coldest Yet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The northern states of Punjab and Haryana are experiencing a severe cold wave, with Amritsar recording a chilling low of 3.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, making it the coldest spot in the region. Bhiwani in Haryana also faced intense cold with a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius amid foggy conditions affecting visibility.

The meteorological department reported varying degrees of cold across both states. In Punjab, Pathankot reached lows of 6.5 degrees, Bathinda recorded 5.5 degrees, and Faridkot saw the mercury drop to 4 degrees. However, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced milder weather, with minimum temperatures at 10.4 and 11.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Haryana's Sirsa recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, similar to Narnaul. Yet, cities like Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, and Rohtak reported warmer temperatures at 12, 11.6, 11.9, and 12.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Continuing the cold trend, day temperatures across the region generally fell below normal, hovering between 16-18 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026