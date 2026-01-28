Freezing Cold Grips Punjab and Haryana: Amritsar Coldest Yet

The northern states of Punjab and Haryana are experiencing a severe cold wave, with Amritsar recording a chilling low of 3.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, making it the coldest spot in the region. Bhiwani in Haryana also faced intense cold with a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius amid foggy conditions affecting visibility.

The meteorological department reported varying degrees of cold across both states. In Punjab, Pathankot reached lows of 6.5 degrees, Bathinda recorded 5.5 degrees, and Faridkot saw the mercury drop to 4 degrees. However, Ludhiana and Patiala experienced milder weather, with minimum temperatures at 10.4 and 11.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Haryana's Sirsa recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, similar to Narnaul. Yet, cities like Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, and Rohtak reported warmer temperatures at 12, 11.6, 11.9, and 12.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Continuing the cold trend, day temperatures across the region generally fell below normal, hovering between 16-18 degrees Celsius.

