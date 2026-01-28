Left Menu

Ben Shelton: Chasing Greatness Amidst Grand Slam Disappointments

American tennis player Ben Shelton remains optimistic about reaching the sport's elite level despite his recent defeat in the Australian Open quarter-finals. The 23-year-old sees setbacks as part of his growth and is driven by a passion for the game, believing in his potential to overcome future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:15 IST
Ben Shelton: Chasing Greatness Amidst Grand Slam Disappointments
Ben Shelton

American tennis sensation Ben Shelton is steadfast in pursuing excellence despite a straight-sets defeat by Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open quarter-finals. The young athlete, speaking to reporters after the match, emphasized the inevitable journey of growth required to compete among the sport's elite.

At 23, Shelton has already made significant strides, becoming the youngest American man since 1992 to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals and clinching his first Masters 1000 title in Canada. Yet, the taste of Grand Slam competition and the pressure it brings only fuels his competitive drive.

Admitting to being an 'addict' of tennis, Shelton remains convinced that persistence and perspective will lead him to the top echelons of the sport. Despite his recent loss, his determination and belief in his potential remain unshaken as he looks to future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026