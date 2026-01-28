Pranav Vashisht's Breakthrough Performance in 'Border 2'

As the action-packed film 'Border 2' dominates box offices, a standout performance is drawing attention amid the heavy action sequences. Audiences are captivated by the intense, brooding presence of Pranav Vashisht, sharing the screen alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.

Pranav Vashisht, portraying Lieutenant Ajit Singh, brings a nuanced performance that contrasts Deol's thunderous presence, showcasing a quiet, disciplined intensity. For Vashisht, acting in 'Border 2' mirrors the high-stakes environment on set, an experience he describes as nothing short of surreal.

The actor, who has roots in theatre and engineering, swiftly transitioned into this role after casting director Mukesh Chhabra noticed his previous work in Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Under the guidance of director Anurag Singh, Vashisht's compelling performance in 'Border 2' signals his arrival in the film industry, capturing the attention of audiences and critics alike.

