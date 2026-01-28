Left Menu

Pranav Vashisht's Breakthrough Performance in 'Border 2'

Newcomer Pranav Vashisht shines alongside Sunny Deol in 'Border 2'. As a disciplined Lieutenant, Vashisht captures audiences with his quiet intensity, marking his transition from engineering to acting. Guided by director Anurag Singh, he takes a role that extends beyond acting, earning recognition as a new talent in cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:38 IST
Pranav Vashisht's Breakthrough Performance in 'Border 2'
Pranav Vashisht Makes His Mark in the 'Border' Franchise as Sunny Deol's Trusted On-Screen Aide. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the action-packed film 'Border 2' dominates box offices, a standout performance is drawing attention amid the heavy action sequences. Audiences are captivated by the intense, brooding presence of Pranav Vashisht, sharing the screen alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.

Pranav Vashisht, portraying Lieutenant Ajit Singh, brings a nuanced performance that contrasts Deol's thunderous presence, showcasing a quiet, disciplined intensity. For Vashisht, acting in 'Border 2' mirrors the high-stakes environment on set, an experience he describes as nothing short of surreal.

The actor, who has roots in theatre and engineering, swiftly transitioned into this role after casting director Mukesh Chhabra noticed his previous work in Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Under the guidance of director Anurag Singh, Vashisht's compelling performance in 'Border 2' signals his arrival in the film industry, capturing the attention of audiences and critics alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026