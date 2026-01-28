Controversy Unfolds Over Fatal Shooting of Alex Pretti: Discrepancies Reveal Flaws

The fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis has become a contentious issue due to discrepancies between official statements and video evidence. Initially, Trump officials stated Pretti brandished a firearm, claims contradicted by subsequent video.

According to a preliminary review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Pretti was shot after refusing orders to move out of the street. Despite top Trump officials portraying him as an aggressor, video evidence revealed inconsistencies with those claims, sparking national uproar. The Department of Homeland Security alleged Pretti approached officers with a weapon, but video showed the firearm was holstered.

This incident led to a more conciliatory tone from Trump as video undermined the initial narrative. The CBP's internal assessment detailed the events leading to Pretti's death, emphasizing a disconnect between Trump administration portrayals and the footage. The identities of the involved officers remain undisclosed, raising questions on their crowd-control experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)