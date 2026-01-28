Tragedy Strikes: The Loss of a Promising Pilot

The Safdarjung Enclave residence of Captain Shambhavi Pathak was enveloped in grief on Wednesday following her untimely death in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. Curtains remained drawn as visitors gathered in silence, while her mother struggled with the heart-wrenching loss of her daughter.

Pathak, a 25-year-old pilot, was among five fatalities in the VSR Ventures Learjet 45 crash, which also included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The aircraft had departed Mumbai and was minutes from landing when it descended. Pathak's father, a former Army pilot, headed to Pune after the tragedy.

Remembered as sweet and intelligent by those who knew her, Pathak had been with VSR Ventures since 2022. A graduate in aeronautics, she trained in New Zealand and held several aviation certifications. Her local community mourns the promising pilot's loss, calling it a significant blow.

(With inputs from agencies.)