Mizo Zirlai Pawl Challenges Changes in Student Ranking Publication

Mizoram's student organisation, Mizo Zirlai Pawl, has urged the government to reconsider its decision to stop publishing the top-10 merit list for classes 10 and 12. The government believes the move will enhance educational quality by reducing rote learning and encouraging competency-based education.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram's primary student organisation, has called on the state government to revisit its recent decision to cease the publication of the top-10 merit list for students in classes 10 and 12. The decision has sparked discussion amongst education stakeholders who see merit lists as crucial to fostering academic vigor.

Spearheading the call for reconsideration, MZP General Secretary C. Lalhmingsanga stated that after thorough deliberations, the organisation opposes the recent government move, urging the continuation of the traditional merit publication to maintain healthy competition.

Defending the policy shift, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana explained that the goal is to prioritize quality education and competency-based learning over ranking-focused competition. MBSE chairman JH Zoremthanga supports this, indicating a desire to move away from rote learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

