Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in Bihar Naxal Revival Case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Lakshman Paswan in a Bihar case regarding the attempted revival of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization. He is accused of aiding logistical support and organizing recruitment meetings. Previously, four top Naxal leaders were charged in this ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:36 IST
NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in Bihar Naxal Revival Case
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Lakshman Paswan, a critical figure in a Bihar-based attempt to revive the banned Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) organization, known for its Naxal activities in the Magadh zone.

Paswan is the fifth person to face charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, alleged to have actively collected levies from businesses to provide logistical support to Naxal cadres and organized meetings designed to recruit and incite new members.

Earlier, the NIA charged top Naxal leaders Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav, followed by indictments against Binod Mishra and Rakesh Kumar. The ongoing probe was handed to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs after initial state police action in 2023, as part of a comprehensive effort to dismantle revival efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026