NIA Chargesheets Key Accused in Bihar Naxal Revival Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Lakshman Paswan, a critical figure in a Bihar-based attempt to revive the banned Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) organization, known for its Naxal activities in the Magadh zone.

Paswan is the fifth person to face charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, alleged to have actively collected levies from businesses to provide logistical support to Naxal cadres and organized meetings designed to recruit and incite new members.

Earlier, the NIA charged top Naxal leaders Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav, followed by indictments against Binod Mishra and Rakesh Kumar. The ongoing probe was handed to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs after initial state police action in 2023, as part of a comprehensive effort to dismantle revival efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)