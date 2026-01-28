Irish Rugby in Crisis: Squad Depleted Ahead of Six Nations Opener

Ireland's rugby squad finds itself in a precarious situation as they prepare for the Six Nations opener against France. The team has been hit by a series of setbacks, including the dropping of center Bundee Aki due to disciplinary issues and the unfortunate injury of fullback Hugo Keenan.

Keenan is returning home after breaking his thumb at a training camp in Portugal, further depleting an already injury-hit squad. Meanwhile, Aki, who was involved in a misconduct incident during a United Rugby Championship match, has been replaced by uncapped player Jude Postlethwaite.

This latest turn of events leaves coach Andy Farrell facing significant selection headaches as the team grapples with almost a dozen injuries, including key players like Robbie Henshaw and Ryan Baird, challenging their readiness for the face-off against defending champions France.

(With inputs from agencies.)