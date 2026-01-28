Rajasthan Congress Accuses BJP of Constitutional Violations Amid Election Delays
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the BJP-led state government for delaying panchayat and urban local body elections, citing constitutional violations. He accused the BJP of neglecting rural development by halting funds and dismantling MGNREGA. Congress leaders protested, advocating for the protection of rural empowerment programs.
- Country:
- India
In a vehement critique, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra lambasted the BJP government for what he termed as deliberate delays in the panchayat and urban local body elections.
Addressing the Panchayati Raj Empowerment Conference, Dotasra accused the BJP of constitutional violations, pointing out a failure to conduct polls for over six years. He alleged that rural development has been stalled due to withheld funds.
Adding to the criticism, opposition figures argued that the BJP's actions undermine MGNREGA, a vital scheme for rural empowerment, urging a voter-driven repudiation of the ruling party's agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Gears Up for Telangana Municipal Elections with High-Profile Campaign
State Elections Proceed Despite Deputy Chief's Death
EC Appoints Key Officers as Observers for Crucial Elections
BJP Confident Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; NDA Sees Opportunity
Opposition Rallies Against MGNREGA Repeal during Presidential Address