Rajasthan Congress Accuses BJP of Constitutional Violations Amid Election Delays

In a vehement critique, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra lambasted the BJP government for what he termed as deliberate delays in the panchayat and urban local body elections.

Addressing the Panchayati Raj Empowerment Conference, Dotasra accused the BJP of constitutional violations, pointing out a failure to conduct polls for over six years. He alleged that rural development has been stalled due to withheld funds.

Adding to the criticism, opposition figures argued that the BJP's actions undermine MGNREGA, a vital scheme for rural empowerment, urging a voter-driven repudiation of the ruling party's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)