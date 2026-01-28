Left Menu

Dream Vision: A Cultural Kaleidoscope

The 'Dream Vision' exhibition by Nikas Safronov, highlighting contemporary Russian art, dazzled over 100,000 visitors at Mumbai's National Gallery of Modern Art. The event, supported by Rosneft, transformed the gallery into a multimedia spectacle, reinforcing cultural ties and paving the way for future international showcases.

Aliaksandr Matsukou, Consul General of Belarus in Mumbai; artist Nikas Safronov; IAS Nidhi Choudhari, Director, NGMA Mumbai & Entrepreneur Agnelorajesh Athaide . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, January 28: The 'Dream Vision' art exhibition by Nikas Safronov, a celebrated People's Artist of the Russian Federation, emerged as a cultural sensation in Mumbai, drawing a crowd of over 100,000 at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). This event, marked by its vast international appeal, brought together political dignitaries, cultural figures, and diplomats.

The NGMA's transformation into an immersive art space was a highlight, with the UNESCO-protected facade adorned with digital projections and installations inspired by Safronov's work. The building itself became a spectacle, engaging visitors with its vivid displays and intricate scenography, which melded classical artistry with contemporary technology.

Endorsed by Rosneft, the exhibition not only stood as a beacon of cultural diplomacy but also enhanced the visitor experience through technological advancements such as a new ventilation system. This successful venture sets the stage for future exhibitions in Europe, reflecting the sustained global enthusiasm for Russian contemporary art.

