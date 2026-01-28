Mumbai, January 28: The 'Dream Vision' art exhibition by Nikas Safronov, a celebrated People's Artist of the Russian Federation, emerged as a cultural sensation in Mumbai, drawing a crowd of over 100,000 at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). This event, marked by its vast international appeal, brought together political dignitaries, cultural figures, and diplomats.

The NGMA's transformation into an immersive art space was a highlight, with the UNESCO-protected facade adorned with digital projections and installations inspired by Safronov's work. The building itself became a spectacle, engaging visitors with its vivid displays and intricate scenography, which melded classical artistry with contemporary technology.

Endorsed by Rosneft, the exhibition not only stood as a beacon of cultural diplomacy but also enhanced the visitor experience through technological advancements such as a new ventilation system. This successful venture sets the stage for future exhibitions in Europe, reflecting the sustained global enthusiasm for Russian contemporary art.