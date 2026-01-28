Left Menu

Insolvency Overhaul: India's Bankruptcy Code Set for Major Upgrade

The proposed amendments to India's insolvency law aim to enhance proceedings' timelines and effectiveness. IBBI Chairperson Ravi Mital highlights improved debtor-creditor relationships and a significant reduction in default periods. The amendments, awaiting Parliament's approval, introduce new concepts like cross-border settlement, reflecting global best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:50 IST
Insolvency Overhaul: India's Bankruptcy Code Set for Major Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's insolvency law is on the brink of a significant transformation with proposed amendments awaiting parliamentary approval. The changes aim to improve the timelines and effectiveness of proceedings, bringing India closer to global best practices, according to IBBI Chairperson Ravi Mital.

Since the inception of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016, the debtor-creditor dynamic has shifted dramatically. Mital noted that fear of insolvency under IBC has led to the withdrawal of 32,000 applications, with underlying debts totaling more than Rs 14.5 lakh crore settled. The time taken for resolving defaults has also decreased substantially from 250 days to just 80 days.

As new amendments await parliamentary nod, the changes promise to introduce pivotal concepts such as cross-border insolvency and out-of-court settlements. This evolution of the IBC is poised to further strengthen India's position in the global insolvency landscape.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026