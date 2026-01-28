Left Menu

Economic Turmoil: Iran's Rial Reaches Record Low Amid Protests

Iran's rial hit a historic low of 1.6 million to $1 following nationwide protests, highlighting the country's severe economic issues. The protests began due to the currency's decline but were met with a forceful government response. An internet blackout obscures the extent of the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:35 IST
In an alarming development, Iran's currency, the rial, plummeted to an unprecedented rate of 1.6 million to $1 on Wednesday. This decline follows a month of nationwide protests triggered by worsening economic conditions.

The demonstrations, which erupted on December 28, have been met with a severe crackdown by the Iranian government. The government's reaction has included the most extensive internet blackout in the nation's history, further complicating the situation.

Activists report that the crackdown has resulted in at least 6,221 deaths, with many more feared to have perished. The situation remains dire as the economic and social turmoil continues to unfold.

