NIA Cracks Down on PFI's Alleged Terror Network with Statewide Raids

The NIA conducted raids in Kerala targeting the PFI's alleged jihadi conspiracy. Authorities seized digital evidence indicating plans to promote violent jihad. The investigation uncovered PFI's creation of specialized units for arms training and communal indoctrination, revealing an intricate network aimed at establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids across nine locations in Kerala this week, targeting an alleged jihadi criminal conspiracy by the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI).

The raids, part of an investigation ongoing since September 2022, resulted in the seizure of digital devices and documents that purportedly evidence PFI's plans to incite violence and establish Islamic rule in India by 2047.

NIA's findings indicate that PFI operatives have been radicalizing youth, providing weapons training, and forming specialized wings armed with specific roles to further their anti-India agenda, according to an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

