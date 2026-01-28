Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash: VSR Ventures Learjet 45 Accident Analysis

A VSR Ventures Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed in Baramati, resulting in the deaths of all five on board. Owner V K Singh stated a 'missed approach' likely caused by low visibility led to the crash. The aircraft was well-maintained, and pilots experienced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:27 IST
  • India

In an unfortunate event, a VSR Ventures aircraft, a Learjet 45, crashed in Baramati, claiming the lives of all five individuals on board, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. V K Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, revealed that the primary cause of the crash was likely a 'missed approach' due to the pilot's inability to see the runway clearly.

The ill-fated aircraft, operated by highly experienced Captain Sumit Kapoor, was deemed to be in excellent condition. Captain Kapoor, alongside co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, both based in Delhi, were considered highly skilled, with Kapoor possessing 16,000 flying hours and Pathak being held in high regard by Singh, who described her as like a daughter.

Despite the crash, Singh confirmed that the remaining Learjet 45s in the fleet are operational and in good condition, dismissing the need for grounding them. Previously, a similar incident occurred at Mumbai airport in 2023 under adverse weather conditions, highlighting the complex challenges faced in aviation.

