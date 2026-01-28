India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Partnership

India and Saudi Arabia have jointly committed to bolstering their counter-terrorism efforts, focusing on comprehensive strategies to tackle the menace. During a recent meeting of their Security Working Group in Riyadh, both nations condemned terrorism in all its manifestations while emphasizing the urgency to address cross-border terror activities.

The meeting, held under the auspices of the Political, Consular, and Security Cooperation Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council, focused on reviewing existing security collaborations. The two countries discussed threats posed by global terrorist groups in their respective regions and highlighted incidents like the Pahalgam attacks and the Red Fort terror incident.

The discussions extended to enhancing cooperation in tackling current and emerging counter-terrorism challenges. Key areas included countering extremism, radicalization, and terror financing, as well as preventing the misuse of technology by terrorist entities and addressing the nexus between transnational organized crime and terrorism. The meeting also explored ways to strengthen bilateral legal and judicial cooperation and law enforcement efforts.

