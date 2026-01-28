India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Partnership
India and Saudi Arabia committed to enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation during a Security Working Group meeting in Riyadh. They condemned all forms of terrorism, including cross-border activities, and reviewed ongoing security efforts. Discussions included emerging counter-terrorism challenges and strengthening legal, judicial, and law enforcement collaboration.
- Country:
- India
India and Saudi Arabia have jointly committed to bolstering their counter-terrorism efforts, focusing on comprehensive strategies to tackle the menace. During a recent meeting of their Security Working Group in Riyadh, both nations condemned terrorism in all its manifestations while emphasizing the urgency to address cross-border terror activities.
The meeting, held under the auspices of the Political, Consular, and Security Cooperation Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council, focused on reviewing existing security collaborations. The two countries discussed threats posed by global terrorist groups in their respective regions and highlighted incidents like the Pahalgam attacks and the Red Fort terror incident.
The discussions extended to enhancing cooperation in tackling current and emerging counter-terrorism challenges. Key areas included countering extremism, radicalization, and terror financing, as well as preventing the misuse of technology by terrorist entities and addressing the nexus between transnational organized crime and terrorism. The meeting also explored ways to strengthen bilateral legal and judicial cooperation and law enforcement efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Challenges Google's AI Dominance with New Competition Measures
Avalanche Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Safety Measures and Warnings
Sicilian Landslide Sparks Political Debate and Emergency Measures
Tragedy Amidst Protest: The Mid-Day Meal Cooks of Chhattisgarh
After Sunset No Longer Means Shutdown: Power Reaches Indonesia’s Last-Mile Villages