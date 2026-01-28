Parliamentary Protest Sparks National Outrage: Opposition Faces Backlash

In a dramatic turn of events, opposition members protested during President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament on Wednesday, leading to widespread condemnation from government officials. The protest was aimed at demanding the rollback of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

Union minister J P Nadda demanded an apology from the opposition, criticizing their behavior as disrespectful to Parliament and insulting to revered national figures including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr B R Ambedkar. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed this sentiment, accusing the opposition of embarrassing the country.

Amidst calls for an apology, Nadda highlighted the inappropriate behavior during the President's address, while the Trinamool Congress's involvement added further intrigue to the political drama. As the controversy continues, the BJP urges the opposition to respect parliamentary decorum and issue a formal apology.