Tragic Learjet 45 Crash Sparks Forensic Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a forensic investigation into the tragic Learjet 45 crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The accident occurred at Baramati when the aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, attempted a second landing.

A senior AAIB official confirmed the team's arrival at the crash site but declined to divulge further information. The incident unfolded as the 16-year-old mid-size jet executed a go-around before attempting a second landing, amid calm winds and visibility of 3,000 meters.

The absence of an instrumental landing system at Baramati airfield may have posed a challenge, as it typically aids aircraft in navigating during poor visibility. The tragedy highlights potential risks in landing protocols at smaller airfields.