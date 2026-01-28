Karnataka Government Faces Scrutiny Over Premature Enforcement of Hate Speech Law

The Karnataka government's decision to act against a Hindu activist under a non-enacted hate speech law has sparked controversy. The issue was raised by BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar in the Legislative Assembly.

Kumar criticized the Chikkamagaluru police for issuing a notice to Vikas Puttur, citing the unapproved Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Act. He demanded action against the officer responsible. In response, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil explained that enforcement lies with district authorities, not the state government.

Opposition leaders and BJP MLAs, including former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, claimed misuse of the law even before its enactment. They also accused the police of unfairly targeting Hindu activists in false cases. Patil assured that an investigation will be conducted regarding the premature citation of the law by the police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)