Revitalizing West Bengal's Railways: New Lines to Enhance Connectivity

The Ministry of Railways has approved a survey for three new railway lines in West Bengal, covering 178 km. These projects aim to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in the state and neighboring regions. The lines will link Siuri-Nala, Arambagh-Khanakul, and Rasulpur-Jangalpara, improving economic and cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways has greenlit a final survey for the development of three new railway lines in West Bengal, stretching across 178 kilometers, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

These projects, part of an ambitious infrastructure enhancement plan, are poised to improve connectivity within the state and its adjacent regions, according to an Eastern Railway official.

The proposed Siuri-Nala line, spanning 73 kilometers, will forge a direct rail link between Siuri in West Bengal's Birbhum district and Nala in Jharkhand's Jamtara. Meanwhile, a 27-kilometer line from Arambagh to Khanakul will bolster cultural and historical ties, and a 78-kilometer Rasulpur-Jangalpara line will streamline train operations by avoiding engine reversals.

