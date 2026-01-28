Transforming Dhudike: A Tribute to Punjab's Freedom Fighter

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has pledged to turn Dhudike, the birthplace of Lala Lajpat Rai, into a model village. The commitment, announced at a sports fest marking the freedom fighter's birth anniversary, includes infrastructure upgrades like sewerage, ponds, playgrounds, and more, all to be completed within a year.

In a demonstration of deep community ties, Mann participated in traditional sports events during the festival, underscoring the cultural importance of games like kabaddi and bullock cart racing. He broke security protocol to mingle with players, receiving cheers from the crowd and further connecting with the local populace.

Mann announced plans to revive Punjab's indigenous sports, stressing their role in preserving cultural heritage. This includes the return of bullock cart races at the upcoming Kila Raipur rural games. Meanwhile, he assured the Dhudike village council that all local demands, from infrastructure to cultural engagements, will be promptly addressed.

