Relief for Wayanad Landslide Survivors: Kerala Gov't Takes Over Loan Dues
The Kerala government has decided to take over the outstanding loan dues of those affected by the deadly Wayanad district landslides. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burdens of 555 beneficiaries with 1,620 loans, allowing survivors to focus on rebuilding their lives without loan repayment pressures.
The Kerala government is taking a significant step to assist survivors of the devastating landslides in Wayanad district by assuming their outstanding loan responsibilities. This decision was finalized during a state Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
State Revenue Minister K Rajan reported that the initiative covers the regions most severely impacted by the disaster - Mundakkai and Chooralmala - where families continue to struggle with the aftermath. The measure, which encompasses 555 beneficiaries managing a total of 1,620 loans, represents an overdue sum of around Rs 18.76 crore.
The intervention by the state aims to remove financial pressures from affected families, facilitating their focus on recovery and rebuilding efforts. The landslides, which transpired on July 30, 2024, following intense monsoon rain, rank among the most catastrophic in Kerala's history, leaving a lasting mark on the community.
