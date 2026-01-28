Left Menu

Kerala Greenlights Regional Rapid Transit System Project

The Kerala government approved the Regional Rapid Transit System project, which aims to cover 583 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. A formal letter will be sent to the Centre, followed by consultations and a Memorandum of Understanding. The Transport Department will then present technical and financial details to the Cabinet for final approval.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has given the go-ahead to a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, marking a significant step in enhancing transport connectivity in the state. The decision was finalized in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The proposed RRTS corridor, spanning 583 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, aims to revolutionize regional transport. A formal communication will soon be dispatched to the Centre to signal the state's commitment to the initiative. Moreover, the Transport Department has been instructed to commence the requisite consultations.

Subsequently, following fruitful discussions with the Centre, an MoU will be signed. The Transport Department is also tasked with submitting comprehensive technical and financial plans to the Cabinet for final approval, addressing critical aspects such as funding sources.

